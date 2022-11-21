Monday may have been sunny for the Illawarra but gale force winds in excess of 100 kilometres per hour wreaked havoc with power outages, a school closure and plenty of trees being uprooted.
Wollongong City Council workers had to remove a large Himalayan Cedar tree from a playground at Corrimal Heritage Park after cracks were discovered - indicating roof damage and the threat of it toppling on children.
Just before 1pm, Kiama recorded wind gusts of 102 km/h (55 knots) while earlier that hour Albion Park recorded 95 km/h.
Winds above 70 km/h continued along the South Coast as did the power outages on Monday afternoon with thousands across temporarily left without power.
In Greater Sydney and the Illawarra, the hectic wind gusts caused trees to be uprooted, rooves to be blown off buildings and powerlines to come down.
This included damage to Dapto Public School's roof which forced the facility into lock-down as well as its closure on Thursday, plus damage to the Telstra building in Dapto.
"With winds are as strong as they are today we are asking residents to move their cars from beneath trees and to secure items in their yards and businesses which could become airborne, including trampolines or sheet metal" SES Assistant Commissioner Kearns said.
"Residents can prepare for winds by removing tree branches over buildings, and ensuring roofing is in good order".
Meantime, Marine Rescue NSW has urged boaters and paddlers to check weather conditions before heaading out on the water with the agency called to dozens of emergency situations over the weekend - a third relating to boats affected by the strong winds.
Weather-related rescues included a 15 metre cabin cruiser on the Shoalhaven River that broke its mooring and threatened to crash into oyster leases before being secured, a jet ski rider on Port Hacking who was unable to return passengers across the bay due to waves whipped up by the wind and required assistance, two kayakers near Lilli Pilli unable to make headway in the wind.
Marine Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Operations Alex Barrell warned that as conditions can change quickly, it was important to check weather conditions regularly throughout the day, and to know the limitations of your vessel and your own abilities.
"Boaters often over-estimate their own ability and that of their vessel in poor weather, so if weather conditions are forecast to deteriorate, play it safe and head in before bad weather hits," he said.
"Out on the water you can also call your local Marine Rescue NSW radio base on VHF Channel 16 and get the latest and forecast weather conditions, and advice on local places where it's safest to ride out bad weather, and of course, ensure everyone on board is wearing a life jacket at all times."
The winds are predicted to ease throughout the afternoon and evening before dropping away through Tuesday.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.