Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from this weekend on the Hume Highway at Sutton Forest.
Work to repair the northbound lanes for 2.5 kilometres just south of Hanging Rock Road will be carried out between 7pm and 5am, Sunday to Thursday - beginning from Sunday November 27 for about three weeks, weather permitting.
Changed traffic conditions including a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h and single lane closures will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic control and should allow up to five minutes additional travel time.
For the latest traffic updates visit, livetraffic.com.
