Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Hume Highway at Sutton Forrest traffic conditions to change for several weeks

By Newsroom
November 21 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Mercury file image of the Picton Road intersection to the Hume Highway. Picture by Adam McLean.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from this weekend on the Hume Highway at Sutton Forest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.