Illawarra firefighters have been awarded an international medal for a daring rescue in extreme conditions during the flooding on the Mid-North Coast in 2021.
Senior Firefighter David Corbin was today presented with the Higgins and Langley Outstanding Achievement Award, the only international team to be recognised in this year's awards in the United States.
The award recognises Mr Corbin's action as part of Strike Team Zulu, where on March 18 the crew responded to 40 flood rescue incidents, rescuing 220 people and 39 animals in a gruelling 30-hour shift.
Mr Corbin is part of an elite swift water rescue team that was stationed on the NSW north coast in anticipation of a major weather event. While forecasts were for heavy rain, the reality was much more severe than predicted, with widespread flooding along 100km of coastline.
Mr Corbin recalled arriving to houses already underwater.
"We had to set up lines and drag all the equipment across a fast-moving river to get to them, and then when we got to them, they lost everything," he said.
"All they had was just a few documents and their dog."
Because of the severity of the flooding, the team had to stay in the local hall, and Mr Corbin said the awards should also go to the local community who housed the rescuers.
"That's the job that we get paid to do, they're the ones that deserve the accolades, because they're the ones that don't have to do this, and yet they stand u in these situations."
Mr Corbin was one of six Illawarra-based firefighters who made up the rescue team. Since last year, the team has been called on to perform more rescues in flood-hit parts of the state, with members regularly being sent to perform critical rescues in extreme conditions.
"You're walking in waist deep water, it's moving, you don't know the ground and your back is covered in spiders, because they've got nowhere to go," Mr Corbin
In the aftermath of a rescue, Mr Corbin said it was important for the team to decompress and support each other and sported a moustache in honour of men's mental health awareness month Movember.
"If you've been in our job for a while, you end up seeing stuff that needs to be dealt with correctly."
The Higgins and Langley Memorial Awards in Swiftwater Rescue is a US honour that recognises oustanding achievement in the technical discipline of swiftwater and flood rescue. The awards were established in honour of Earl Higgins, a writer and filmmaker who lost his life in 1980 while rescuing a child who was swept down the flood-swollen Los Angeles River, and Jeffrey Langley, a Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighter-paramedic, who lost his life in a helicopter incident in 1993.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Andrew Ulrich said the work of Mr Corbin and his colleagues was outstanding.
"Undertaking water rescues saved hundreds of lives during the Mid-North Coast fire emergency in March 2021. Fire and Rescue commends you for your courageous actions."
