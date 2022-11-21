The Higgins and Langley Memorial Awards in Swiftwater Rescue is a US honour that recognises oustanding achievement in the technical discipline of swiftwater and flood rescue. The awards were established in honour of Earl Higgins, a writer and filmmaker who lost his life in 1980 while rescuing a child who was swept down the flood-swollen Los Angeles River, and Jeffrey Langley, a Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighter-paramedic, who lost his life in a helicopter incident in 1993.