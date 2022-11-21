Illawarra Mercury
Maintenance work set for Princes Motorway at Bulli Tops

By Newsroom
November 21 2022 - 5:50pm
Illawarra Mercury file image of a detour. Picture by Adam McLean.

A detour will be in place on the M1 Princes Motorway next week for vehicles wanting to travel between Bulli Tops and Waterfall.

