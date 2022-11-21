Maintenance work set for Princes Motorway at Bulli Tops

A detour will be in place on the M1 Princes Motorway next week for vehicles wanting to travel between Bulli Tops and Waterfall.
From Sunday maintenance work will be carried out on the M1 for five nights (weather permitting).
The motorway will be closed between the Old Princes Highway intersection at Waterfall and Bulli Tops between 8pm and 4am from Sunday November 27 to Thursday December 1.
A detour for light and heavy vehicles will be in place via the Old Princes Highway and is expected to add about 10 minutes to journeys.
Work will include trimming vegetation, clearing drains, litter collection and repairing the road surface, guardrail and signs.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of traffic controllers and signs.
For the latest traffic updates, visit livetraffic.com.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.