Maybe a different type of convoy next year? Letters to the Editor, November 24, 2022

November 24 2022 - 4:00am
Maybe a different type of convoy next year? Letters, November 24, 2022

I was intrigued by Monday's front page in our Illawarra Mercury. Sad to hear that the Convoy follow-up event was "Blown away" but noted a much bigger headline "Hidden addiction" for a different article directly underneath. Was the editor trying to say something else here? Our wonderful Convoy is a local icon and a fantastic way of supporting the kids with cancer while having a great day out. It's clearly enjoyed by so many and certainly isn't something I would want to criticise. But it is a shame that we need to burn more than we absolutely need of that imported oil (which can't be cheap for all you devoted truckies, thank you).

