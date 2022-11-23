Maybe a different type of convoy next year? Letters, November 24, 2022

I was intrigued by Monday's front page in our Illawarra Mercury. Sad to hear that the Convoy follow-up event was "Blown away" but noted a much bigger headline "Hidden addiction" for a different article directly underneath. Was the editor trying to say something else here? Our wonderful Convoy is a local icon and a fantastic way of supporting the kids with cancer while having a great day out. It's clearly enjoyed by so many and certainly isn't something I would want to criticise. But it is a shame that we need to burn more than we absolutely need of that imported oil (which can't be cheap for all you devoted truckies, thank you).
We all want to do what we can for the good of our kids. I wonder if we can't find another way to have the same fun while reducing our footprint on the world the kids will inherit.
Here's a thought. Electric trucks are coming soon they tell us. There are certainly a growing number of electric cars. Maybe we could have an EV Convoy next year?
Tom Hunt, Oak Flats
Regarding two letters printed in the Illawarra Mercury, Saturday, November 19, by John Mckerral and Richard Burnett.
Firstly Mr Mckerral claims the floods Australia is now experiencing are a natural occurrence. The fact that these areas are experiencing unprecedented, multiple floods, as predicted by climate scientists back in the early 2000's, along with never before seen weather disasters worldwide, seems to have escaped him.
Mr Burnett points out China's growing carbon footprint. Isn't this a result of Australia selling China the coal & iron ore to make this possible? Had Australians voted against climate denying political parties and prepared for these climate-induced disasters, we as a nation may have been better prepared. Now is the time for action, not lame excuses.
Dave Schmidt, Towradgi
Richard Burnett (Letters, 19/11) probably hasn't heard that last year China constructed 46 per cent of the world's new renewable energy infrastructure.
Or that in the first half of this year they spent $US41 billion on large scale solar and $US58 billion on wind projects.
China leads the world in every type of zero emissions technology, from electric vehicle production to green hydrogen.
We, on the other hand, are slow to develop our own renewables manufacturing and in 2020 became the world's leading exporter of fossil fuels.
This may not go well for us when the world has bought enough of the Chinese panels, turbines and batteries, or employs the small amount of nuclear power that the IEA deems appropriate for small, densely populated countries.
Lesley Walker, Northcote
