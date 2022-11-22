Wollongong's Josh Storey has decided to go on a walk. It is not a casual stroll in the park or a breezy walk by the beach, the 27-year-old is on a mission to walk the length of New Zealand.
The four-month walk is a way for Mr Storey to raise funds for Lifeline's talk2mebro charity supporting people with mental health issues, having had his own mental health struggles in the past.
"Mental health plays a pretty big part in my life. I've tried to commit suicide a couple of times, I had a pretty rough childhood and I feel Lifeline has been very helpful since I joined them six months ago," he said.
Mr Storey believes it's his turn to give back to the community.
"This is not my first walk, I've walked from Nowra to Wollongong and Newcastle to Wollongong and on my way from Newcastle, I decided I wanted to do something bigger," he said.
The Steamers Bar and Grill bar manager will leave Cape Rienga at the northern end of the North Island on November 30.
"I will first set up a couple of survival things and then start walking, so it won't just be me walking, it'll be me walking with food, water, camera gear, sleeping gear and other necessities."
Mr Storey is confident he'll complete the 3000km-plus walk to the southern tip of island nation and is actually looking forward to the solo journey.
"There's a section of the walk where I'll be nine days without food and water top up and there's another part where I'll be four days away from civilisation.
"I'll just have to be conservative with my food and water but I should be fine," he said.
Mr Storey says he thrives in his own company and the four months of "alone time" would help him become his best self.
The 27-year-old jokingly said his mum is wary of the idea and has tried to get him to stay home but said his friends and family know if he sets his mind to something he will end up doing it.
"I just want to remind everyone that you're never alone, if you ever need a chat, I'm just a message away and I'll always try my best to get back to you as soon as I can."
Donations for talk2mebro can be made on Mr Storey's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.