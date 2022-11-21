Three Wollongong restaurants have been awarded coveted "chef's hats" in the Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide, which which has recognised the region's "blossoming" food scene.
Babyface Kitchen and Restaurant Santino, in the CBD, and Thirroul's Franco Pizza Bar were named as some of the best eateries in regional NSW, each scoring 15 out of 20 and getting one chef's hat.
Market Street trattoria Ain't Nonnas also got a nod, with a "heart" for its modern Italian menu and "youthful enthusiasm".
With three of the restaurants serving pasta and pizza, the critics wrote that "you might think they're putting sugo in Wollongong's tap water these days".
Confirming what many local diners have known for years, Babyface Kitchen was described in the 2023 Good Food Guide as "pushing boundaries in the heart of the Gong" and said to be "increasingly essential dining".
The hat accolade was long-awaited recognition for Andy Burns and Gen Digregorio, who have been operating their Keira Street eatery Babyface Kitchen since 2016.
"A paean to charred, grilled and smoked seasonal produce, particularly meat and seafood, in chic surrounds rendered in concrete and wood, Babyface is maturing nicely," the entry reads.
"Owner chef-Andy Burns tasting menu is a hedonistic ride where good ideas meet polished execution."
The pair said they had "worked hard for this for a long time" and thanked their past and present staff, as well as "everyone in the Gong" for their support over the years.
Kevin Duarte, of Globe Lane's Restaurant Santino - which was described i as a "snazzy Italian bistro with Sinatra smarts" - said his venue's hat was also, in part, wider recognition for Wollongong's thriving and underrated food scene.
"It's amazing - it was unexpected for us to get in after only a year of operation and the crazy year with COVID," he said .
"It's been very tough for our industry for the past two years.
"It's absolutely lovely to get the recognition and to be associated with the rest of the guys, like Babyface. Wollongong has in the past been something Sydney folk will skip - they might go to Southern Highlands or further south.
"But it's lovely to be a part of restaurateurs who are setting the pace and being recognised for hard work. It's great for the region, and Wollongong kind of getting put on the map."
He said Santino's success was down to a talented team of chefs and front of house staff who had "gelled together" quickly, and said the award would not change the restaurant's approach.
"I hope we're busier - but otherwise, we just want to keep doing what we're doing," he said.
"We wanted to build a restaurant for the neighbourhood - we're very much not a fine dining restaurant, we love what we do, and we want to keep doing it."
Thirroul joint Franco Pizza Bar, which also opened last year, was described as part of the "magical 'coal coast mix" serving "lush vibrant pizzas and natural wine".
Other restaurants which got a hat in the Shoalhaven and South Coast included Bangalay Dining in Shoalhaven Heads, the Milton Hotel, Small Town Food + Wine, also in Milton, Paste Australia in Mittagong, Queen Chow Narooma, and South on Albany in Berry.
Restaurants can get a maximum of 10 points for the food, five for hospitality, three points for the experience and setting, and two for value.
The Illawarra venues were among 156 restaurants in NSW and the ACT to receive one or more hats, and among 43 regional eateries.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
