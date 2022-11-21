Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Blue Stars shine at NSW state relays

By Valmai Loomes
Updated November 22 2022 - 11:15am, first published 10:00am
The 4 x 100 metre team of Rebecca Power, Gianna Mogentale, Sara De Vies and Lauren Johnson won gold in a stellar performance.

The NSW State Relays certainly bring together athletes from all over the state combining together with their clubs and branches.

