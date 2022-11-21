The NSW State Relays certainly bring together athletes from all over the state combining together with their clubs and branches.
These relays are a great warm up for athletes who are aiming for honours but at the same time allow club athletes to combine as teams, in a very individual sport.
The State relays produced some outstanding results and saw some of the best teams compete in very competitive events and Blue Stars were among them.
Our Open Men were superb with some very tough and close events, just missing the finals of both the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 metres, but bringing home a great bronze result in the medley relay team of Rohan Lauredrett, Joshua Baulch and Jonty Faulkner and Cameron Chisholm, then backing up to take a close 4th in the 4 x 400 metres with the same team.
The 200 plus men's sprint team with Lachlan Parry, Giana Mogentale, Colin Clarson and Andrew Rodda had a great weekend as they brought home gold in the 4 x100 bronze in the 4 x 200 and with Mogentale and Rina Flynn combining with Rodda and Clarson to gain third in the mixed 4 x100.
Our women were superb and the under 20 team which featured Lauren Percival, Brodie McCluskey, Jada Schillert and Abby Cox - who took the place of an ill Ashlyn Adams, who deserved the bronze medal in the 4 x 200 representing South Coast.
IBS Masters showed determination and desire and represented the club proudly with an unexpected bronze medal in the 200 plus javelin, with Amanda Adams Gianna Mogentale, Julie Bird and Jodie Redman combing for the first time at state level.
The under 14 girls gave a lot away in age but showed the promise of a very good up and coming team.
They combined well in their first state relays for IBS and to bring home a bronze medal from the long jump shows the promise of this young team.
The women's 120 years representing the branch were dominant, taking out the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 metres.
It was a great result all round for IBS and sets the club up well for upcoming major events such as country and state.- Valmai Loomes
The team consisted of Gianna Mogentale, Sara De Vies from IBX Victory clubs Lauren Johnson and Athletics Wollongong Rebecca Power in the 4 x 100 metres and Nicole McHenry substituting for Power in the 4 x 200 metres.
The day also saw the first medal at state level for Amanda Adams - mother of sprinters Ashlyn and Grace.
There was also an inaugural medal for Gianna Mogentale - mother of all rounder Rebecca Dos Santos - as well as Jodie Redmond - mother of sprinter Emma Matthews.
Julie Bird - mother of all-rounder Andrew Lau- also landed on the podum in the women's 200 plus javelin. These medals just proved that athletics is for everyone.
This year's relays were a very high class and many fourth and fifth placings were recorded by our teams.
