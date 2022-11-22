The naval vessel HMAS Wollongong will not visit her namesake city on her final voyage after confusion over whether she can berth at Port Kembla, a situation that has been labelled "disappointing and embarrassing".
The HMAS Wollongong, a Royal Australian Navy patrol boat, will be decommissioned at her home port of HMAS Cairns on December 8 after 15 years in service and was due to visit Wollongong ahead of that date.
It is understood the HMAS Wollongong was informed a berth at Port Kembla could not be guaranteed for the original schedule due to operations and the movement of other vessels.
However, both the Port Authority of NSW and NSW Ports said they had not been approached regarding the berthing of the boat at Port Kembla.
The HMAS Wollongong is instead berthed at the Fleet Base East in Sydney and her crew will travel down on local transport on Saturday for a Freedom of Entry march.
City of Wollongong RSL Sub-branch secretary and treasurer Peter Lipscomb said the sub-branch had hoped to host a ceremonial sunset - a ceremony at which the national flag and ensign are lowered at sunset - for the crew on Friday night and a dinner on Saturday.
"We were looking forward to some interaction with the ship's crew," Mr Lipscomb said.
But because the crew was no longer staying in Wollongong, he said, these plans were canned.
"It's very disappointing and embarrassing for the city," Mr Lipscomb said.
It is the second time this year a Royal Australian Navy vessel has been not berthed at Port Kembla as first planned, the first being the HMAS Sydney when she was due to visit in March.
Naval Association of Australia Illawarra sub-section president and Corrimal RSL Sub-branch secretary Murray Bolton echoed Mr Lipscomb's disappointment.
It was disheartening for the RSL sub-branches who put in so much effort to look after service people when they visited, Mr Bolton said, and for the crew.
He said the community also missed out on a rare opportunity to see such naval vessels.
It is tradition for a decommissioning vessel to be granted Freedom of Entry - considered a high honour as it signifies trust of an armed group - into its namesake city.
Saturday's march will begin at MacCabe Park at 10am and the halt will happen in Crown Street Mall.
Three roads will close in central Wollongong between 9.30am and 10.30am for the march: Burelli Street, between Kembla and Keira streets; Church Street, between George and Crown streets; and Stewart Street, between Church and Kembla streets.
The MacCabe car park on Church Street Wollongong will also be closed to the public from 5am to 10.30am.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
