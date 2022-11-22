Kiama residents could be hit with another rate rise in the coming years, after the municipal council voted to start the ball rolling.
This comes on the heels of the council's earlier requested rate rise being approved in June this year, and the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal setting a rate cap of 5.1 per cent.
That latest rise was one of the highest in the state.
At the last council meeting, councillors voted in favour of Cr Karen Renkema-Lang motion to include in the forward budget estimates for 2023-24 the work required "to evaluate the requirement for a special rate variation".
Cr Renkema-Lang's motion considered the possible rate rise could be used to fund work to make Kiama more resilient to the impacts of climate change.
Cr Matt Brown was opposed to the idea, stating he felt council had more pressing concerns in the form of dealing with the performance improvement order issued by Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman.
He was also reluctant to create more work for council staff.
"I won't be supporting this motion because we do need to concentrate and get back to basics as to what we are doing at the moment and trying to get our performance improvement order sorted," Cr Brown said.
Cr Renkema-Lang responded by noting the timing of the proposed rate variation would be after the council had met the requirements of the performance improvement order.
She also said her motion did not commit council to any rate rise.
"To be clear, it doesn't propose any work to happen now or any resources to be spent on this," Cr Renkema-Lang said.
"It is a strategic motion to start thinking about this after June 2023. The other thing I would like to say is that many NSW councils, and particularly coastal councils, have already established similar levies and reserves, some have had so for more than 10 years."
A majority of councillors passed Cr Renkema-Lang's motion, with Cr Brown, Cr Mark Croxford and Cr Warren Steel opposed.
