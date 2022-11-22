BlueScope on track for $900 million in earnings

Port Kembla steelmaker BlueScope has confirmed its expected half-year earnings to be between $800 and $900 million.
This is in line with an earlier prediction made during the company's profit announcement in August.
An improvement in the outlook for the company's US operations has coincided with an expected decline in the Australian Steel Division, which included the Port Kembla steelworks.
BlueScope CEO Mark Vassella said the division was expected to deliver a lower result than last year.
While domestic demand for product remained strong, he said distribution customers were lowering their stock due to falling prices and the arrival of delayed imports.
"Building segment despatches have also been impacted by unfavourable weather events and some labour constraints in the building and construction supply chain," a BlueScope statement read.
However, that drop in earnings from the Australian business wasn't having an effect on major initiatives, like the blast furnace reline.
"We're continuing to progress our broader growth and transformation initiatives, with the continued rollout of our digital program, and further progression of our key investment priorities such as a new pipe and tube mill at Port Kembla and the possible addition of Australian metal coating capacity to support demand growth," Mr Vassella said.
"We are making good progress with our longer term decarbonisation plans whilst progressing the Port Kembla blast furnace reline and upgrade project which provides a bridge to the future; the blast furnace reline feasibility study is well progressed."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.