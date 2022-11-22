Several University of Wollongong academics have earned places among the most influential researchers in the world.
Global insights and analytics firm Clarivate has released its Highly Cited Researchers list for the year, which whose research papers are in the top 1 per cent by citations for a field or fields and publication year in the Web of Science, a global citation database.
Clarivate's head of research analysis at the Institute for Scientific Information, David Pendlebury, said the rate at which these researchers were cited by their peers showed the significant impact they were making.
This year's list includes Distinguished Professor Shi Xue Dou, who appeared on the list twice, for both chemistry and materials science. It is the fifth year running he has appeared on the list.
He is among five researchers affiliated with the Australian Institute for Innovative Materials at UOW's Innovation Campus who have made the list, the others being Distinguished Professor Shujun Zhang (for a second year); Associate Dean Jun Chen (his fourth time on the list); Distinguished Professor Hua Kun Liu (for a sixth time), and Distinguished Professor Yoshio Bando (his ninth year).
Associate Professor Shahriar Akter from the Faculty of Business and Law has joined them on the Highly Cited Researchers list for the first time, while it is the second time for the School of Health and Society's Senior Professor Anthony Okley (who is on the list for a second time).
Also on the list is Yang-Kook Sun from South Korea's Hanyang University, who was made an honorary Distinguished Professor at UOW this year.
"The list confirms UOW's place as a world-leading research institution where coordinated efforts lead to real world outcomes," interim deputy vice-chancellor (research and innovation) Professor David Currow said.
The proportion of Australian researchers on the list has increased, from 4 per cent of individuals in 2018 to 4.7 per cent this year, putting it at fifth spot.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
