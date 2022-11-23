Despite a valiant showing from the Socceroos in the first half of the first half - where the side took the lead against reigning world champions France through a Craig Goodwin strike - Australia were outclassed by a quality French outfit who look the goods to go a long way in the World Cup in Qatar.
The result against the French now means the Socceroos must complete a task deemed too tough in past World Cups and that is tasting victory in a must win clash, this time against Tunisia.
In 2018, Australia again left their run too late following a first round loss, drawing 1-1 with Denmark in a match they probably should have won.
History will need to be made for the Socceroos when they take on Tunisia. After over 1,000 days of qualification for Qatar, it will all come down to Saturday night for Australia.
In the match against France, Kiama's Kye Rowles was handed a World Cup debut by Socceroos coach Graham Arnold in a team that featured just four of the same faces that took to the field against the same opposition at the 2018 Cup in Russia.
The Socceroos got off to the perfect start after a sustained spell of possession. Matthew Leckie got the ball on the right wing and whipped in a low cross for Adelaide United's Craig Goodwin scoring Australia's first open play goal at a World Cup since 2014.
After an impressive spell, France got out of first gear and thanks to goals from Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, PSG's Kylian Mbappe and a double from AC Milan's Oliver Giroud, the match ended 4-1.
Despite the uphill battle the side now faces, former Socceroos goalkeeper Jim Fraser said that there were some positives to take into the Tunisia match.
"The fact that we've got the first World Cup match under our belt [is a positive]," Fraser told the Mercury.
"It doesn't matter what people say to play on a stage like that is very nerve racking and that is now out of the way for us and we've played the best team. They will grow in confidence and they will look at video and see what they did well and what they didn't do so well."
Fraser added that despite the fact it wasn't Ryan's best game with his distribution or shot-stopping, he will come back stronger.
"I think you could tell with his poor distribution today that Maty [Ryan] is not playing regularly. One of the goals came from his poor goal-kick and he didn't make great attempts for the goals. But his saving grace is the fact that the team plays well with him in it at the back. But he'll be better for that. He's so mentally tough as a person and next game he'll improve I'm sure.
The Socceroos will face Tunisia on November 26 at 9pm (AEDT) and will then round out the group against Denmark on December 1 at 2am (AEDT). Australia currently sit last in their group following Denmark and Tunisia playing out a nil-all draw in their match.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.