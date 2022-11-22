An earthquake has been recorded off NSW's south coast on Tuesday morning.
And, according to Moruya's Claudia Ferguson it was loud enough to wake her up.
"It sounded like a jet flying overhead but then the rumble wasn't fading, so I assumed it was a mini earthquake," she said.
She tried, unsuccessfully, to wake her boyfriend.
"I can't wait to tell him it actually was an earthquake," she said.
Government agency Geoscience Australia recorded the 3.2 magnitude earthquake at 7.44am on November 22 about 90 kilometres out to sea due west of Batemans Bay.
The quake had a depth of 10 kilometres.
There is no tsunami threat, according to Geoscience Australia.
Only hours earlier a powerful earthquake killed more than 160 people in Indonesia's West Java province.
Rescuers searched for survivors trapped under the rubble amid a series of aftershocks.
The epicentre of the 5.6 magnitude quake was near the town of Cianjur in mountainous West Java, about 75km southeast of the capital Jakarta.
Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire," a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.
The BNPB said more than 2200 houses had been damaged and more than 5300 people had been displaced.
Ridwan put that number at 13,000 and said they would be spread out at various centres across Cianjur.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
