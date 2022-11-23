He came to the Dragons in search of opportunity, but Jacob Liddle didn't know quite how golden it would be when he inked the deal that brought him to Wollongong.
Initially pitched as a depth signing, the 26-year-old now has the inside running for the club's No. 9 jumper following the abrupt retirement of Andrew McCullough earlier this month.
McCullough had finished last season with every intention of seeing out the final year of his deal in 2023 only to have an off-season change of heart. Liddle loomed as an understudy but now finds himself the only genuine rake at the club.
I didn't know where Macca was at that time, I just saw a club where they needed a bit more depth in the hooker range.- Jacob Liddle
While he always had his eyes set on the Dragons No. 9 guernsey, the present scenario is not one he envisioned or expected when he negotiated a release from the final year of his deal with the Tigers.
"I haven't thought a whole lot about it, I just want to bring what I can to the team," Liddle said.
"I didn't know where Macca was at that time, I just saw a club where they needed a bit more depth in the hooker range.
"Whether he was playing or not, I wanted to have a crack and try and take that position either way.
"I think I'm at the stage where I need to take control of that spot.
"I'm 26 now so I have a bit of knowledge [gained] over the years and I've played a few first grade games now.
"I just want to bring that to the team and give what I can. If I get that No. 9 spot, that'd be great."
Liddle arrives in Wollongong alongside prop Zane Musgrove, the pair both part of a mass exodus from the Tigers as incoming coach Tim Sheens clears the decks.
Once considered a long-term successor to Robbie Farah at the Tigers, the former Australian Schoolboy is relishing a fresh start at a new club.
"I had one more year at the Tigers but I thought why not come down here, have a crack and really make a career at this point in time," he said.
"I was there for a while but I think I was due for a change. [The Dragons] is a club with a lot of opportunity, a club that's up and coming with a lot of young blokes with a lot of skill.
"[Injuries are] behind me a bit, I haven't had an injury for a while, and I'm really happy with where I am at the moment.
"It's been tough, no preseason's easy, but I'm really loving it. It's a great culture down here, a good group of boys and it's been good so far."
It's not his doing but, should he get the nod at dummy-half, there'll be some scrutiny on his performances given the moves the club has made in the hooking ranks.
The club allowed Reece Robson, now with the Cowboys, to depart at the end of 2019 and let then skipper Cam McInnes follow him out the door to link with Cronulla in a move that coincided with McCullough's arrival in Wollongong.
McCullough subsequently retired without seeing out the three-year deal he inked to re-unite with his former Broncos NYC coach Anthony Griffin.
It leaves the club thin in the hooking ranks, with Moses Mbye and Jayden Sullivan the other options for Griffin.
Either would appear likely to work in tandem with Liddle at dummy-half, with the Central Coast product having made 38 of his 74 NRL appearances from the interchange.
While he feels capable of becoming an 80-minute hooker, discussions with Griffin have not advanced that far.
"At the moment [Griffin's directive] is just work hard, getting the body right, not so much footy yet," Liddle said.
"We'll get more into that later but I'm just trying my best at every session. I'm fit enough to be an 80-minute man but whatever happens, whether I come of the bench or start, I've done that job before.
"Either way, I'm just going to have a red-hot crack this preseason and see where it gets me."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.