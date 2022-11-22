The smell of Serbian raspberry cheesecake, Portuguese custard tarts and freshly baked damper wafted through a classroom at Lake Illawarra High School on Tuesday, as the beloved Multicultural Cook-Off rolled around for another year.
Young and old from feasted on their creations they spent hours putting together as part of a Multicultural Communities Council of the Illawarra initiative that sees school students cook with seniors from varied backgrounds.
Seniors from Indigenous, Serbian, Portuguese, Italian, Macedonian, Greek backgrounds brought recipes to cook with students to promote diversity and inclusion, and to connect them with their culture.
Proud Ngemba woman Denise Willis said it was a special moment to guide the keen boys and girls on how to bake damper and to show them the taste of native key lime syrup which they drizzled over fruit.
"They'll be able to take that knowledge home with them now, and they'll be able to make a damper," Ms Willis said.
"It's extremely important because I feel that we we have to reclaim things that we've lost and make those adjustments because the loss of land and our culture has just been immense.
"And sometimes we're left floundering, and it's so important that we, particularly in school, try and bring our culture back to us."
Year 9 students Poppy Murphy and Ella-Rose Collins said it was a treat to make something they'd never eaten before: kangaroo meatballs with bush tomato flavouring and spices, with a chilli coconut and lemon myrtle sauce.
Julie Martic, who came to Australia from Serbia in 1967, said cooking has always been a big part of her life. Having cooked traditional recipes for her three children and seven grandchildren over the last few decades, it was a delight to be involved in the program.
"Teaching the kids today was beautiful," she said. "They listened to everything I was saying, I think I might adopt them as my granddaughters now."
