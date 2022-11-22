Our older people deserve dignity: Editorial

There is no doubt aged care services are in a state of flux, not only in the Illawarra but across Australia.
Health Services Union secretary Gerard Hayes said the system is 'on the brink of collapse'. There are several complex reasons for the system's current state. We can blame COVID, under funding, lack of skills, and the list goes on.
We all know that Australia has an ageing population, and how we care for our elderly is a problem for which we must find constructive solutions.
The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission report on Marco Polo Woonona aged care facility outlines damning failures of care and reminds us of how stretched the system is.
Cynthia Payne, the independent governance and business advisor appointed to Marco Polo, says some of the issues caused by inadequate staffing is a problem being played out across the industry.
In aged care across the Illawarra, there are many who are working extremely hard to provide the best quality of care for our mums, dads, grandparents and great-grandparents. Still, not all are being set up for success, and the results are heartbreaking for all involved.
Everyone deserves to spend the last years of their lives with respect and dignity. And those who work in aged care deserve to feel valued in their work.
Warrigal, one of the Illawarra's largest aged care providers, aims to 'provide services so older people can be independent, respected, happy and connected'.
And one of the ways Warrigal is approaching this is by recruiting staff from the Pacific Islands, with 75 joining their facilities in the last few months and another 50 to follow soon.
In an interview with the Illawarra Mercury's reporter Connor Pearce, one of the Fijian staff members commented on how Australians take care of their elderly. Alumita Mae said: "In Fiji, there is dignity. We especially respect our elderly. We are trying to implement that here."
Perhaps, there is a lot we can learn from other cultures around the world in how we approach caring for our ageing loved ones.
- Gayle Tomlinson
