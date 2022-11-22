Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds of Illawarra jobs at stake if energy crisis persists: AWU national secretary Dan Walton

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 23 2022 - 6:20am, first published November 22 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Workers' Union (AWU) national secretary Dan Walton. Picture by Adam McLean

Thousands of manufacturing jobs across the Illawarra could be lost if the government fails to take urgent action on driving down gas prices, unionists say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.