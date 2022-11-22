Thousands of manufacturing jobs across the Illawarra could be lost if the government fails to take urgent action on driving down gas prices, unionists say.
Australian Workers' Union (AWU) national secretary Dan Walton met with Wollongong union members from a range of manufacturing industries on Tuesday, to discuss the impact of the "energy cost crisis" on the Illawarra.
AWU has been calling for a national gas reservation scheme to keep a portion of Australia's gas supply domestic, which would help drive prices down for businesses, Mr Walton said.
After prices have hit "crisis point" this year, unionists are now pushing for urgent action before Christmas to save "thousands and thousands of jobs" from being lost amid soaring gas bills.
"We've seen prices continually go up, and now we've got a crisis that essentially means good manufacturers in this region are seeing electricity and gas prices higher than they've ever seen it," Mr Walton said.
"That's putting pressure on the business, but more importantly, it's putting pressure on our members' jobs.
"The reality is manufacturers need a lot of energy, they need a lot of gas, they need a lot of electricity, and they need a lot of coal to produce the great things that we produce.
"And right now it's in short supply at high prices. And that's going to lead to a very bad outcome."
Wholesale energy prices were up 141 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to last year, according to the Australian Energy Marker Operator.
Australia exports about 75 per cent of its gas, Mr Walton said, meaning our prices are often reflective of the international market - which is also experiencing surging prices amid a chronic shortage triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
For manufacturing businesses with energy inputs making up between 30 to 50 per cent of total business costs, soaring gas bills could present a dire outcome, Mr Walton said.
"It doesn't matter about any other savings we could try and put in place, those costs alone will lead to businesses shutting their doors," he said.
The crowd of Illawarra and Southern Highlands union members which included copper, cement and steel manufacturers, voted unanimously on a motion calling on the federal government to set a price cap on gas.
The motion also condemns gas companies for "price-gouging Australian manufacturers and profiting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine".
"Gas industry in the coal industry right now are making super profits of the back of a war in Ukraine," Mr Walton said.
"Australians are paying more for their gas and coal than they ever have before. And so the government could intervene tomorrow and could solve this.
"They're under immense pressure not to, but we say they should take immediate action."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.