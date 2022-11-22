Kiama has recorded one of the highest wind gusts as widespread damaging winds wreaked havoc across southeastern Australia this week.
Gusts of 102 km/h buffeted the town about 1pm on Monday, which were up there among the highest wind speeds recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology.
But the biggest winds were seen on Victoria's Hogan Island, in the Bass Strait, which recorded a gust of 131 km/h.
Elsewhere in the Illawarra, there was a wind gust of 95 km/h recorded at Albion Park at 12.30pm on Monday, while Bellambi experienced a gust of 87 km/h at 10.33am.
Conditions calmed slightly overnight, with Illawarra SES units receiving just 11 requests for assistance, mostly for fallen trees.
The winds are expected to ease further going into Wednesday, but a strong marine wind warning will remain in place for the region's coast.
Meanwhile, Dapto Public School students will continue learning from home for the rest of the week, after high winds ripped open the administration block's tin roof on Monday.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
