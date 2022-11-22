Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kiama records wind gusts above 100 km/h

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:00pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kiama has recorded one of the highest wind gusts as widespread damaging winds wreaked havoc across southeastern Australia this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.