A Wollongong man allegedly shined a torch in the face of his neighbour and claimed to be the police, before sexually assaulting the woman.
On the first day of the trial of Wollongong man Adrian Macdonald at Wollongong District Court, the jury heard the Crown prosecutor outline the facts of the prosecution case, which seeks to prove Macdonald guilty on two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of choking without consent.
Macdonald, 40, has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
The Crown prosecutor alleged that a woman living in a friend's Mangerton unit block met Macdonald who was an acquaintance of the owner of the unit.
On January 16, 2021, the woman was at home with the unit owner late one evening when Macdonald arrived asking for bandages to dress wounds on his legs caused by dog bites.
While at the unit, Macdonald and the unit owner used drugs and, at some point after that, the woman got up and went back to another unit.
A few hours later, police allege Macdonald came through the front door of the unit, shining a bright torch in the woman's face.
"It's the police, turn around and put your hands where I can see them and come to me," Macdonald allegedly said.
The woman complied, not knowing it was Macdonald until he lowered the torch.
Police allege Macdonald then began lashing out at the woman, grabbing her by the head and hitting her against a cupboard, before picking her up and throwing her on the bed.
The woman and Macdonald returned to the other unit, with the woman believing she would be safer there.
The Crown prosecutor told the court the woman went into the bathroom with her phone because she wanted to call for help.
Macdonald began banging on the door, saying "open the f---ing door," according to police.
Scared of Macdonald, the woman emerged from the bathroom and handed over her phone.
Macdonald allegedly demanded to go into the unit owner's bedroom and was holding a syringe in his hand. The woman was scared Macdonald was going to inject her with the drugs but he injected himself, and soon after flew into a rage.
Macdonald allegedly forced the woman to take two pills of an unknown substance and then allegedly began sexually assaulting her.
Later Macdonald allegedly threw a butter knife at the woman, causing an injury to her hand which started bleeding.
Afterwards, Macdonald allegedly straddled the woman and began to choke her, leading her to feel like she was losing consciousness and couldn't breathe.
The woman then could not resist falling asleep. The next morning, the woman woke next to the accused who got up and walked out.
The Crown prosecutor said the next day the woman told a friend some of what had happened and also informed the owner of the apartment.
The unit owner kept bedding from that night and later gave it to police, upon which allegedly the woman and Macdonald's DNA was found.
The woman also took photos of the injuries she sustained from the attack.
In May 2021, the woman reported what happened earlier that year to police.
In his opening statement, defence Barrister Scott Fraser said what was in dispute was the nature of the sexual contact.
Mr Fraser said: "The nub of this trial, [is] whether or not evidence given by the complainant is something you regard as reliable and truthful," Mr Fraser addressed the jury, "Or whether evidence is something to regard as concocted after the fact."
The trial continues in front of Judge Chris Hoy.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.