A new exhibition that deals with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the art world has opened today at Clifton School of the Arts.
Travelling On features artworks covering a range of different mediums from sculpture and printmaking to painting and drawing.
While the artworks are diverse, they all have one consistent theme: the resilience faced by artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the world ground to a halt in 2020, life for artists went on largely the same, as they were able to continue making and creating art in solitude, inside their studios.
This ability to "travel on" via art in the face of a global health challenge is the subject of the exhibition, which showcases the contemporary work of 27 artists from Illawarra Association for the Visual Arts (IAVA).
The exhibition runs until December 2, and all of the artworks on show are available for purchase.
Details: Travelling On, Clifton School of the Arts, 338 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Clifton, November 22-December 2. Official opening Friday, November 25, from 6pm. More information here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
