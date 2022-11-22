An Illawarra mother shook her four-month-old baby so violently the child suffered brain damage and was at risk of developing cerebral palsy.
The 26-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced in Wollongong District Court on Tuesday on a charge of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm.
The court heard that at the time of the incident the mother was not coping, was barely sleeping and suffered from a lack of support as a new mother.
On a night in July 2021, the woman's partner awoke to hear the sound of the child's pram crashing against the wall.
The man heard both the mother and the baby crying and saw the mother violently shaking the bassinet-style pram.
Judge Andrew Haesler told the court the man had never seen his partner in that state before and that the baby's crying was "different".
Three days later, the family called an ambulance as the baby had been projectile vomiting for two days. They arrived at Wollongong Hospital with the baby limp and eyes rolling back in his head.
At the hospital, the baby started suffering seizures and underwent a CT scan. The results of the scan showed the baby had been bleeding from the brain and there was bruising on the brain.
The seriousness of the condition so concerned doctors the child was transferred to Sydney Children's Hospital.
Police later interviewed the child's mother who told police that the baby had not suffered any other traumas or anything that could have caused such severe injuries.
In August, her partner told police what he saw and a few days later, the mother told detectives that the only thing that could have caused the injuries was how she rocked the pram.
The mother re-enacted what occurred and told police when she was shaking the pram the baby's behaviour deteriorated, he babbled less and his body became still, before he showed symptoms of being unwell. Police then arrested the mother.
Judge Haesler said the woman had a history of complex traumas and had suffered domestic violence.
Since being arrested, the woman has engaged with counselling and support services and had sought the support of a perinatal psychiatrist.
Noting the woman's progress and engagement with support services, Mr Haesler sentenced her to a one-year and 10-month term of imprisonment, to be served in the community.
"There is no greater effect on a mother than seeing her child so injured," he said. "I believe that will have an impact on her for the rest of her life."
The court heard the child - with the support of a team of specialists - had made a substantial recovery and was now mostly in the normal development range.
