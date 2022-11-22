One person treated for minor burns after West Wollongong house fire

A person was treated for minor burns after a house fire in West Wollongong home on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services and fire crews attended the scene at Yellagong Street and deemed the blaze under control about 4:45pm.
The fire started in the garage of the two-storey house and extended to the floor above. Paramedics treated the person with minor burns at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
