The Socceroos might have lost, but they gained a new fan

If someone told me I'd be waking up at the crack of dawn, getting out of my snug covers into the chilly morning and dragging my zombiesque-self to watch a game of football - all without a gun to my head - I would have laughed in their face.
Having never watched a single World Cup football game before, I was all about expanding my horizons to find out what the big deal is about kicking around a ball for 90 minutes.
So I went to Fairy Meadow's Fraternity Club to watch the Socceroos first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, against the defending champions France.
My eyes were struck by swathes of yellow and green as about 300 optimistic Aussie fans - many with jerseys and Socceroos scarves - exchanged bro hugs and fist bumps, waiting for the game to begin.
The room was mostly filled with blokes, with a visible distinction between the young and the not-so-young. But the crowd also included some little fans in their school uniforms.
I may not be well-versed with the football world but I knew if legendary Lionel Messi's Argentina lost to underdogs Saudi Arabia earlier in the night, anything could happen.
Australia could still win against the world champions and that seemed do-able for the first 26 minutes when the Socceroos were leading by a surprise goal.
As I watched the game unfold, I realised it was so much more than it seemed to be. The coordination between the players, the mind games, and every attack and defence was just as crucial as scoring a goal.
Both the teams were like lightning, but France soon proved why they hold the Jules Rimet trophy (aka the World Cup) with their back-to-back goals.
Watching the French players move was like listening to a melody, each of them were perfect notes in a beautifully stringed tune. Their hive minds awed the spectators both at the stadium and the Fraternity Club, and I was thoroughly intrigued by each second of it.
Wollongong resident Ezio Mormile, at the club with his three children, cheered on the Aussie team but also had a personal interest.
He's worked with some of the Socceroos in his time at the Central Coast Mariners as a performance coach.
"I know two of the young guys in the team, Jason Cummings and Garang Kuol, they're great!" he said.
Mr Mormile gave them them both personal standing ovations when they made their way onto the pitch.
"I love this sport. It's beautiful and we as a family enjoy watching it together," he said.
While some of the dejected supporters made the way into the day after France's third goal went in, most stayed until the final whistle confirmed France's 4-1 victory.
There was no rush for the exits, instead many of the crowd's younger spectators took the time to shake hands with their mates - in a very civilised fashion - and went out into the morning light.
