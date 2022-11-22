Raymond Terrace held off a charging Warilla to claim the mantle as the top men's bowls club in NSW following a one-shot victory in the final of the Division 1 State Pennants at a windy Port City BC.
The Jets won 61-60 despite Warilla winning two of the three rinks and rallying from behind for much of the 63-end decider.
A late surge from Jackaroos star Corey Wedlock and partners Travis Moran, Craig Roberts and Lee Stinson earned a 22-17 win over Jason Stokes, while Irish star Gary Kelly and rink-mates Wayne Toomey, Eric Haynes and Jamie Mitchell edged out Lennon Scott 20-18.
Aaron Teys and partners Andrew Johnston, Aaron Spears and Jeremy Henry lost 26-18 to Matt Baus with the final an epic conclusion for two sides who were unbeaten in the three-day event.
Warilla had a scratchy 57-57 draw against Kurri Kurri in round one and then beat sectional rivals Bateau Bay 56-52 (nine points to one), plus Belrose 72-48 (10-0) and Taren Point 58-49 (9-1) to book a place in the flag decider.
Raymond Terrace were even more impressive winning their four sectional games, with the Division 1 event featuring 10 teams split into two sections.
With the traditional Bowls NSW Open Gender Pennants competition for Grades 1-7 not commencing until next February a stand-alone comp for men and women was introduced from last August.
Teams qualified through their zones or Districts in four divisions with the NSW Finals held across the state from last Friday.
For the first time a men's and women's State Pennants Finals were played at the same time and in Division 1, were co-hosted by Lake Cathie and Port City bowling clubs.
Meanwhile, it was a mixed State Pennants Finals for Zone 16's other representatives.
Windang appeared a serious contender in Division 2 and reached the quarter-finals before bowing out to eventual champions Cabra Vale Diggers 80-40 at Mt Lewis.
Windang's opening round loss to Cessnock 67-47 meant they were fighting just to finish top two in their pool and qualify for the knockout phase.
Windang beat South Tamworth 62-60 (9.5-0.5), plus Wagga RSL 69-64 (9.5-0.5) before being outplayed by Cabra Diggers.
In Division 3 at Dubbo, Warilla began with a win over Wenty Leagues 61-58 (8-2) but losses to Guyra 75-51 (10-0) and Tomakin 70-44 (10-0) left them to miss the quarter-finals on countback. Guyra beat Taren Point 71-35 in the final.
Zone 16's Division 4 champs Jamberoo played at Warilla Bowls and after winning two sectional games to be runners-up, were knocked out by Miller Park 62-50 in the quarters.
Miller Park beat Tea Gardens 67-46 in the final.
Warilla played off for the Division 1 flag and Woonona reached the semi-finals in a strong performance by the Illawarra ladies at the State Women's Pennant Finals.
Warilla won all five matches in their section before fighting hard in a 51-22 loss to powerhouse Cabramatta Bulls in the flag decider at Port City BC.
With the Bulls boasting bowls legend Karen Murphy and Birmingham Commonwealth Games dual gold medallist Ellen Ryan as skips, they were a little too strong for the Illawarra champions rinks of Pam Willetts, Di Mackay, Lorraine Alaban and Leone Barnett (skip), plus Vicki Turner, Marion Skinner, Jenny Ferris and Julea Moran (skip).
Warilla showed they can match it with the top clubs in NSW having beaten Park Beach 49-29, Neutral Bay 26-44, Soldiers Point 46-40, Charlestown (Red) 40-39 and Windsor 51-25 to claim their section and advance to the final.
Meanwhile, in Division 4 Woonona bounced back from a first-up loss to Bourke to make the semi-finals, beaten again by Bourke 40-34 at Valentine BC.
Woonona sealed second spot in their section with wins over Paxton (46-24) and Manning Point (40-30) and then upset Milton Ulladulla 41-34 in the quarter-finals.
In the other divisions, Figtree didn't advance past their section in Division 2, but in Division 3, Dapto Citizens made the quarters.
Citos were section runners-up following wins over Bateau Bay 44-38 and Hazlebrook 39-30, before a tight 43-39 loss to North Haven in the quarters.
Yamba won the women's Div 3 flag, while Kurri Kurri won Div 2.
Illawarra's less-experienced bowlers are chasing a spot at the 2023 State Rookies Pairs Finals with the qualifying event at Windang BC this weekend. (NOV 26-27) Windang will host six sections of pairs sectional play on Saturday with finals on Sunday and the winning duo to advance to next year's NSW Rookies Pairs Finals.
Among those to feature at the Windang qualifiers are Wiseman Park clubmates Wayne Lee and Heath Austin who won the Zone Reserve Triples earlier this month after being introduced to bowls just 18 months ago.
Many bowlers playing Rookies Pairs will back up in the Zone Rookies Singles at Windang on December 10-11.
Finally, a reminder that entries close next Thursday, December 1 for the annual South Pacific Carnival.
Bowlers can nominate for Singles, Pairs, Fours and Mixed Pairs with the 10-day carnival to run from December 27 and Figtree Sports the headquarters.
