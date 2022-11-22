Illawarra Mercury
LOOSE ENDS: Jets hold off Gorillas in decider

By Mike Driscoll
Updated November 23 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:15am
Warilla finished runners-up in the Division 1 State Mens Pennant Finals. Picture by Andrew Lynn, Bowls NSW

Raymond Terrace held off a charging Warilla to claim the mantle as the top men's bowls club in NSW following a one-shot victory in the final of the Division 1 State Pennants at a windy Port City BC.

