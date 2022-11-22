Traffic heavy after collision between cyclist and car at Corrimal

A cyclist believed to be in his 60s is being treated after a collision with a car on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services responded to calls of the crash between the car and cyclist at Memorial Drive near Railway Street in Corrimal shortly before 9am.
NSW Ambulance confirmed the cyclist is being treated for chest pain with no further injuries reported.
Traffic conditions are heavy in both directions following the incident, according to Transport Management Centre.
Drivers are advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
