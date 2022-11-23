Residents of 11 villas at a Thirroul retirement village will have to find new homes after the operator announced it planned to redevelop the site.
Fresh Hope Communities told Tasman Court Retirement Village residents last month that it would terminate their village contracts and residential tenancy agreements.
It is understood that residents were given one year's notice to move out.
"While retirement residents were not affected by the McCauley Lodge closure, Fresh Hope Communities has been communicating with these residents for several years about the possibility of a redevelopment but had no clarity on time frames until now," director of seniors communities Lynn Bailey said in a statement on the organisation's website.
"As with McCauley Lodge residents, we are committed to working closely with our retirement residents to identify suitable alternative accommodation options; either within another Fresh Hope Communities retirement community or alternative and comparable premises with other providers."
But a source said residents had not received "a great deal of support".
They confirmed that Fresh Hope Communities had told residents they would try to place them in the organisation's other retirement villages.
The closest of these are in Kiama and Mittagong.
"For the ones who bought in, they don't want to leave [Thirroul] at all," the source told the Mercury.
The statement from Fresh Hope Communities suggested the redevelopment would provide services for senior residents, but the organisation - run by Churches of Christ - did not respond to the Mercury's request for information.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
