A young man described as an "eager apprentice" in the South Coast chapter of the Comanchero bikie gang will spend up to eight years behind bars.
Siaosi Tukuafu, 22, pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying a prohibited drug and one count of aggravated break and enter.
Soon after being released on parole in August 2020, Tukuafu became involved in a criminal syndicate supplying cocaine to the Illawarra.
While not the leader of the gang, Tukuafu became a nominee of the group's South Coast chapter in late 2020.
Judge Andrew Haesler said Tukuafu, who has spent significant periods in custody, jumped at the chance to earn a profit distributing cocaine through a network across the Illawarra and was keen to make this a career.
"While low in the hierarchy, [Tukuafu] was above the runners and, it appears, an eager apprentice," Judge Haesler said.
Tukuafu would receive the drug from higher ups in the group, before cutting and bagging it and preparing it for sale through a network of drug runners who reported to him.
Police uncovered the operation through intercepted electronic messages and ultimately charged Tukuafu for three separate drug supply offences, involving thousands of dollars worth of the white powder.
The intercepted messages also revealed Tukuafu's role in a brutal home invasion in Horsley on October 17, 2020.
Just before midnight, Tukuafu and another unknown male showed up at the Horsley address of a couple and their two-year-old child.
Not expecting visitors at that late hour, the man opened the door but kept the screen door shut, Wollongong District Court heard the man said "What's going on? It's the wrong time to come knocking like this, boy."
Tukuafu began talking to the man before he ripped open the screen door, and pushed the in the front door so hard it left a hole in the wall behind.
The other man hit the resident with a metal shock absorber three times, before both invaders started punching the man in the head.
The attack woke the man's partner who attempted to push Tukuafu and the other attacker out the door while saying, "get the f--- out of my house".
The other man punched the woman in the face, causing her to fall to the floor. The woman later described the punch as hitting her "like a freight train".
At this point, the male resident attempted to fight back and punched Tukuafu a few times in the face. This drew the ire of Tukuafu, who produced a knife and stabbed the man to the upper left side of his chest. Still, the male victim attempted to choke Tukuafu before a stand off ensued.
Tukuafu and the other attacker dropped their weapons but as the woman stood up they kicked her in the face.
After saying, "What the f--- do you want," Tukuafu replied to the woman saying, "Get the f--- out of here, just go or we'll kill you."
The woman fled, calling police, before Tukuafu sprayed the man in his face with deodorant and grabbed a powerboard and beat him in the face.
"What do you think I do, what are you after," the victim cried while being beaten by the two men, who demanded money. This occurred in front of the couple's two-year-old child.
Soon after, Tukuafu and the other man fled, and police and paramedics arrived soon after. The male victim was airlifted to St George Hospital and placed in an induced coma.
The brutal attack left the man with a punctured lung and needing staples to close the wounds, while the woman suffered cuts to her right temple.
The court heard the family still has physical and mental scars from the incident, with the woman describing not feeling safe in her own home and the man having reduced lung capacity.
Via intercepted communications, police saw Tukuafu talking about the incident, saying it was "dumb" and "not worth it".
"This happened quickly and it was pretty ugly," Tukuafu said. "I would've done it proper, it was sloppy and s---."
Judge Haesler said there was no clear motivation for the violent assault.
"This was a serious example of this type of offence."
In sentencing Tukuafu, Judge Haesler delivered an aggregate sentence of eight years in prison, with a non parole period of five years. With time already served, Tukuafu will be eligible for parole on March 1, 2027.
