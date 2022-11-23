Illawarra Convoy cracks $2 million mark

That convoy spirit is alive and thriving in the Illawarra organisers say after more than $2 million was raised from the 2022 event.
98FM Illawarra Convoy manager Mark Rigby said the final figure was a whopping $2,078,718.95.
That means the total raised since 2005 is a massive $22,341,616.95.
Mr Rigby was left overwhelmed at the community's continued generosity - particularly given the prevailing economic circumstances.
"The generosity from the Illawarra continues to amaze me each and every year," he said.
"While so many families are doing it tough at the moment, they still manage to give generously to help those who are going through the unimaginable.
"It is why we continue to do what we do, and it's wonderful to see the smiling faces on our convoy families, who treat this day as their Christmas each year."
The convoy itself ran seamlessly - with 671 motorbikes and 707 trucks take part in the 2022 event.
Organisers had to take the decision to cancel the free fun day at Shellharbour Airport due to winds if almost 90km/hr .
"It was an extremely difficult decision to make, however the health and safety of the public, our convoy families, artists, staff and volunteers is paramount.
"Our goal has always been for convoy to be an event that helps others, and we pride ourselves onourselves on that," i98FM's Marty Haynes said.
"Under the circumstances we found ourselves in on Sunday, our values of putting the community first ultimately dictated the decision to call the fun day off.
"We will be back bigger and better in 2023."
More than $1.3 million was raised before the convoy rolled down Mount Ousley - with the lead motorbike auction raising just over $400,000, including a $230,000 donation from Coles Illawarra.
The lead truck auction, which almost raised $1 million, was helped by Menai Haulage and Gear Shift's donation of $152,500 to secure the top spot.
That donation meant six-year-old Nate Deushain, who has recently relapsed with leukaemia,had the sheer joy of riding in the first truck.
All funds raised will go directly to the Illawarra Community Foundation which helps families affected by life threatening illnesses. Since the establishment of the Illawarra Community Foundation in 2016, financial assistance has been provided to over 400 families throughout the Illawarra and South Coast.
The Foundation has also contributed over $4.3 million to the redevelopment of the Wollongong Hospital's Children's Ward.
For more information or to donate, visit https://illawarraconvoy.com.au
