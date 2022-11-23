Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Convoy cracks $2 million mark

Updated November 23 2022 - 2:44pm, first published 12:53pm
That convoy spirit is alive and thriving in the Illawarra organisers say after more than $2 million was raised from the 2022 event.

