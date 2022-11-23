We're waiting for you HMAS Wollongong, and so is our port: Editorial

On Saturday, Wollongong will welcome the crew of HMAS Wollongong, a navy vessel named after the city.
The Armidale Class Patrol Boat will be decommissioned in December, and the crew's visit is an ancient honour called the Freedom of the City, where the 30-strong contingent will march through the streets of Wollongong.
The parade is expected to be quite the spectacle for the Illawarra, and it'll bring with it all the pomp and ceremony you would expect from a tradition that dates back to ancient Rome.
Wollongong last welcomed the crew in 2016, and residents lined the streets to see the show. It's expected to be just as exciting this weekend.
But it's discouraging to hear the crew will be brought into the city on public transport from the Fleet Base East in Sydney rather than sailing into her namesake's city's port of Port Kembla.
There's confusion over why the Wollongong won't be berthing at Port Kembla, much to the angst of City of Wollongong RSL sub-branch secretary Peter Lipscomb who had hoped to host a ceremonial sunset for the crew on Friday night.
One imagines a great deal of effort was put into the logistical planning to decommission the HMAS Wollongong, including it's "decommissioning deployment down the east coast of Australia, including this visit to Wollongong" as described in a link from the Royal Australian Navy website.
We presume that involved asking for permission to berth at Port Kembla from the appropriate authorities.
The marine traffic schedule for Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26, is jam-packed, and one can see why it might have been tricky to fit in the 186ft long vessel.
But it's understood the port would have found a way to welcome the Wollongong regardless.
At this stage it's not clear the reasons why the vessel won't dock in our city.
We hope that those we trust to defend our country on the ocean can figure out how to dock their ship in its namesake port, and when they do, we're here to welcome them.
- Gayle Tomlinson
Tell us what you think by writing a letter to the editor here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.