Supermarkets profiteer off so-called inflation. Letters, November 25, 2022

Supermarkets have quickly raised their prices, but I wonder if they have significantly increased the wages they pay their staff, rents they pay their landlords, or contracted prices they pay producers? Or are they simply using hype around inflation to justify profiteering?
Given my friends who work for the supermarkets and my colleagues who produce good for them aren't reporting they receive anything extra in their pay packets, (and the recent profit announcements), I would suggest consumer price rises are solely profiteering.
In fact, I would suggest there is a strong argument for governments to break up Supermarket businesses to increase competition to address high consumer inflation.
Greg Adamson, Griffith
One thing's for sure, when the Mercury gets its claws into a rort, it don't let go. This Marco Polo so called aged care centre is not alone in what is a long list of retirement industry neglect policy. Contractors are employed by the management to feed as many as they can for as little cash as they can.
We definitely don't need another enquiry into what's happening in aged care, we need action for what's not happening in aged care. Residents of aged care centres should be reaping the rewards for having given their lives in their service to Australia; instead they are being punished en masse for just getting old. Sufficient unto the day is the profit thereof.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
Response to the article by Sharm El-Sheikh, "COP27 achieves climate fund deal" (Mercury, November 22) so Australia will be paying for a manipulated problem we didn't create. Yet, Climate Change Minister and activist Chris Bowen seems determined to sign our nation up to a climate reparation "loss and damage" fund at COP27. This is economically unaffordable for our nation.
However, I would like to ask the following questions. Why didn't Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Labor tell voters their plans during the election campaign?
Those Third World nations need to repay the billions in foreign aid, food and medicine they have received from Australia over many years, before we make any payments for climate reparations.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
And so once again we drag ourselves out of bed to watch the Socceroos underperform on the world stage. Despite the best efforts of commentators to create some hype, it all fell in a heap once more. Still, we can all continue kicking Qatar for its human rights record to make ourselves feel better.
Dave Jennings, Towradgi
