Supermarkets profiteer off so-called inflation. Letters, November 25, 2022

Supermarkets profiteer off so-called inflation. Letters to the Editor, November 25, 2022

November 25 2022 - 4:30am
Supermarkets have quickly raised their prices, but I wonder if they have significantly increased the wages they pay their staff, rents they pay their landlords, or contracted prices they pay producers? Or are they simply using hype around inflation to justify profiteering?

