The peak business group in the Illawarra has called on Wollongong City Council to get creative in its efforts to overcome the housing shortage in the region.
Business Illawarra is calling for an additional 5,385 affordable homes to be built by 2041 in the Wollongong LGA to meet the demands of a growing workforce.
Currently, those on low incomes are particularly affected, with 11,800 households on "very low", "low" and "moderate" incomes in housing stress, of which 9,600 are in rental stress and 2,267 households in purchase stress, according to early findings from a report commissioned by the business chamber.
The lack of housing is impacting on businesses' ability to remain competitive and invest, with 93 per cent of businesses across NSW unable to find the staff they need and 36 per cent of businesses identifying housing as a key, long-term challenge facing business.
Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said the local region was particularly affected.
"Our region is in the grip of an acute housing crisis, and we cannot expect to realise economic growth and deliver on our enviable pipeline of major projects until we find some ready solutions," he said.
In its submission to Wollongong Council's draft Housing Strategy, Business Illawarra calls for Council to think outside of the box when it comes to housing solutions.
The "game-changing" reforms proposed by Business Illawarra include, unlocking Council-owned land for housing, partnering with major employers for temporary worker accommodation and trialling brokerage schemes where under-occupied homes can be matched with key workers.
"Today we have called on Wollongong City Council to go beyond 'business as usual', and to bring forward game-changing ideas in its Draft Housing Strategy that will rapidly meet the escalating demand for key worker accommodation - and we will be making similar calls on other Councils and the NSW government," Mr Zarth said.
"Councils need to consider expediting the creation of new housing on land they own, unlocking existing assets they hold like carparks, and streamlining the significant regulatory impediments to bringing forward new housing."
The current Illawarra Shoalhaven Regional Plan 2041 identifies a need for 28,000 new dwellings by 2041, but a forthcoming Illawarra Shoalhaven City Plan, expected by 2024, is predicted to increase this target.
To address the housing crisis a significant amount of the new dwellings created will need to be affordable. The Federal government recently announced a Housing Accord, to build a million homes in the five years from 2024, something that Mr Zarth said was a "positive first step", however local efforts may need to go further.
