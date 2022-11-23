NSW Pride retained the Sultana Bran Hockey One league when they beat the Perth Thundersticks 2-0 in an exciting final at Bendigo last Sunday.
Pride captain and Illawarra player Jack Hayes lifted the trophy in grand style just like former Kookaburra and Illawarra player Tristan White did the same as captain in 2019 in Brisbane.
It was truly a tough road to the final for the Pride. After three wins came three consecutive losses but with the Tassie Tigers losing to the bottom placed Melbourne HC in a qualifying match, this allowed Pride to take fourth place and make the semis.
Against all odds, the Pride came back to beat the Brisbane Blaze in the semifinal on a shootout and surprise the Perth team in one of the most dramatic finals in State hockey.
Read more: Wolves newest recruit ready to fire
The semi saw Brisbane draw the first blood in the second quarter from a corner rebound by Tim Howard only for Matt Dawson to fire the equaliser from another penalty corner taking the game 1-1 at full time.
The shootout saw the Pride score all five goals, the latter three coming from Illawarra players Hayes, Flynn Ogilvie and Daine Richards for a 5-3 score. Tom Craig and Ky Willott scored the others for Pride.
Pride captain Hayes, now based in Perth and looking for another national team call-up, was elated with the victory after two gutsy finals wins with their backs against the wall after losing three games in a row.
"Both teams played a full press so generally the possession came in waves," he said.
"We knew they'd come out hard and fast and try and get a couple early like they did against Canberra. In the end the speed of our midfield got us over the line.
"We didn't give them any room to create much at all."
After a scoreless first quarter, the Pride came to the forefront when Ogilvie on the right flank sent a through ball to Ky Willott who calmly collected the ball, sidestepped a defender and hit a bullet-like reverse tomahawk from the acuteness of angles into the corner of the net.
Willott then duly converted his goal for a 2-0 advantage which remained till full-time.
"Ky's goal was incredible, one of the best goals you'll see in a big game like that," Ogilvie said.
"Perth put us under serious pressure early on but once we got to quarter time and they hadn't scored, we were very confident as a team that we would win the game.
"They threw everything they had at us and we defended so strong. It's so special to win Hockey1 back to back because I love playing for NSW."
The Pride women also won their title beating Brisbane in another shootout after the teams drew 2-2 after full time.
Gerringong's and Hockeyroo Grace Stewart, who emerged the top goal scorer, earned the equaliser at 2-1 down in the third quarter and later scored her goal in the shootout winning 3-1.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.