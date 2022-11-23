Illawarra Mercury
NSW proves the Pride of the Sultana Bran Hockey One league

By Tony de Souza
Updated November 23 2022 - 3:14pm, first published 1:37pm
Illawarra talent spearheaded NSW Pride to the Hockey One title. Picture supplied

NSW Pride retained the Sultana Bran Hockey One league when they beat the Perth Thundersticks 2-0 in an exciting final at Bendigo last Sunday.

