Alexander Clark was two-and-a-half years old when he was first diagnosed with autism.
He couldn't put together sentences of more than two words but with the help of UOW Early Start Autism Clinic he's come a long way.
Now, 18 months on, amazed by the results, Alexander's mum Ashleigh Peters would heartily recommend the program to other parents with children on the spectrum.
READ MORE: 'Every child is a blessing'
"He's now four and speaking in full sentences and is able to have conversations back and forth," she said.
"Now if you ask him questions he actually understands what you're saying whereas earlier he used to struggle."
Ms Peters said the play-based model has been a great way to improve her son's communication skills.
"It's all play-based and it goes on their special interest so kids on the spectrum often have real fixations on particular objects or particular things and it works on their fixations, you expand on that to expand on their language," she said.
The UOW Early Start Autism Clinic was officially launched on Wednesday even though the clinic active since 2020.
The model adopted by the clinic, the Early Start Denver Model (ESDM), has been proved to play a pivotal role in development of children with autism, and ESDM program manager at UOW Dr Elizabeth Aylward could not be happier with the results.
"It's not a model where the child just has to sit in a clinic room and get their intervention. They can get it anywhere in the family home where we train parents, in a preschool or daycare centre where we train the staff," Dr Aylward said.
She believes its real point of difference from traditional therapy to be its play-based nature.
"It's embedded in play which is how most young children do their learning and children with autism have that right as well," she said.
Sydney mum Eleonora Leontieva is taking part in the parent coaching program at the UOW clinic and can see significant, positive change in her three-year-old son's development.
"Early intervention is so crucial, a lot of the symptoms can be really decreased and you can't treat autism, it's for life, but you can give your child an amazing start," she said.
Ms Leontieva said parents' involvement is of utmost importance if they want their child to really grow.
"This program has taught us how to get involved and include some effective activities even within homes," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.