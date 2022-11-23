Natural disaster recovery work on a northbound section of Mount Ousley means traffic conditions will change this weekend.
A 250-metre section of the lefthand truck and bus lane will be temporarily closed after New Mount Pleasant Road.
That will allow to allow workers to safely inspect the slope beside the road that was damaged in July's wildweather.
The work will be carried out between 6am and 10am on Saturday.
Traffic control with a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place.
Motorists are asked to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.