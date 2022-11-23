For the past two years, the Helensburgh Tigers women's league tag team has been unable to host a home game due to a lack of lighting.
But that will change with sporting amenities in the suburb receiving over $5 million in funding from the state government.
There is $3.2 million going towards facilities in the sporting precinct around Rex Jackson Oval, which will fund upgrades to the pool and lighting for the oval.
Helensburgh Tigers outgoing president Dodge Cobb said the club had had a problem with lighting for several years; about three years ago they were down to just two working lights, and now there were none.
Mr Cobb said this meant the club could not have night games or train in the winter months.
This was especially a problem for the women's tag team, he said, who played on Friday nights.
Mr Cobb said the team had not hosted a home game in two years.
He was grateful for the funding, thanking Heathcote MP Lee Evans for his work in securing the money.
"It's a constant struggle trying to run a sporting club and you really need people like Lee helping you out," Mr Cobb said.
Mr Evans said he had been working with the presidents of Helensburgh sporting clubs this year.
"Together we agreed that a 'Helensburgh Sporting Precinct' will benefit our local community for many years to come, with multi-purpose, modern facilities to enhance all clubs that utilise the field," Mr Evans said.
"Premier Perrottet recently visited Rex Jackson Oval and listened to the pleas of the executive to find a way."
The Burgh Healthy Hub will also receive $2.1 million to build a new gymnasium for its gymnastics, aerials, circus and tumbling program, and install a bouldering wall.
The money will also be used to install ramps and lifts to make every floor accessible.
Owner Ben Abeleven said it was "incredible" to receive the funding and put this "huge project" in motion.
Mr Abeleven said he was grateful to the NSW government for the money and felt privileged to have received it.
The funding comes from the Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
