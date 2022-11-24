A former Group Seven player will learn his fate next month after he drunkenly forced a stranger to drive him to a woman's address where he threatened to kick her door down.
Ian Catania, 35, who previously played for Warilla-Lake South and now works in the mines and as a football coach, appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday following his arrest last year.
According to tendered agreed facts, Catania was with a woman outside The Links Golf Club in Shell Cove about 7pm on November 2 last year when a staff member asked him to leave.
The woman went back inside to get her friend, while Catania became "physically aggressive" with the staff member outside and headbutted him.
About an hour and a half later, Catania knocked on the door of a stranger's house and threatened the 20-year-old male occupant saying "give me your phone or I will hurt your family".
The victim offered to call Catania an Uber, to which he demanded the victim to drive him somewhere otherwise he would "kick your door down and hurt your family".
Out of fear he would follow through, the victim did as he was asked. During the drive Catania began a tirade.
"Do you know who I am? Do you know who you're f---ing with?" and "Don't tell no one about this. You don't know what I can do," Catania said.
He also used the victim's phone to try to contact a woman, asking her to put the woman he left The Links with on the phone.
When he was unable to speak to her he became aggressive and said "send (her) out or I will kick your door down".
By this time the car had arrived at the woman's house. Catania got out of the car, continued making calls while he paced on her driveway, before telling the man in the car he was "right to go".
The man drove off and immediately called the police. Catania was arrested the next day after his fingerprints were detected in the victim's car.
He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidate and intend to cause fear of physical harm, taking a car with an occupant on board, and using a carriage service to harass.
Defence lawyer Adam Booker asked the court to not convict Catania as it would inhibit his chances of a promotion and potentially lead to termination, adding he had "excellent" prospects of rehabilitation.
Magistrate Claire Girotto called Catania's behaviour "reprehensible" and said not recording a conviction would be inappropriate.
"These facts reflect someone who thinks they are the king, who can do whatever they want," she said. "I'm not saying that's him, but that's how it reads."
Catania was due to receive his sentence on Wednesday however Magistrate Claire Girotto adjourned it to mull over an appropriate order.
"I'm sorry to have to bring you back but I don't want to do this hastily," she said.
He will return to court in December.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
