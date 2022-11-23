The University of Wollongong has announced a new chief operating officer (COO) who is set to start early next month.
Alan Corr joins the university after previous stints at Macquarie Bank and global law firm Clifford Chance.
The Irish-born finance executive will take over after a stretch the university describes as the most challenging times it has faced, as lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic devastated the international student income pipeline.
Mr Corr said he was "delighted" to be joining UOW at a "pivotal" time for the higher education sector.
"My approach to leadership has always been based on collaboration, and creating an inclusive, engaged and agile team environment," Mr Corr said.
"Wollongong holds a special place in my family's heart, and I look forward to helping guide UOW's commitment to progress, accountability and excellence, and to helping the university position itself for success in an environment of rapid change."
UOW said Mr Corr's ties to the Illawarra region were strong: his Wollongong-born wife grew up in Keiraville and they have had a home in Berry for 20 years, where they now live.
Mr Corr replaces Damien Israel, who departed as COO without fanfare this August after almost three years in the position.
A university spokesman said Mr Israel made the decision to step down in August, after more than 21 years working at UOW.
"Mr Israel made a significant and valuable contribution to the University over many years," the spokesman said.
"Among other achievements, he played a crucial role and provided strong leadership through the most challenging times the University faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"UOW is very grateful to Mr Israel for his leadership and service, and wishes him every success in his future endeavours."
Mr Corr spent 15 years as a senior leader in the Banking and Financial Services Group at Macquarie Bank, followed by five years as chief financial and operating officer with Fidelity International.
For the past five years, Mr Corr has been chief financial and operating officer for the Asia-Pacific at international law firm Clifford Chance.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson said she was pleased to welcome Mr Corr's "strategic mindset".
"Alan is passionate about building an inclusive and interactive workplace culture," she said.
"He believes in driving continuous improvement for stakeholders, with decision-making informed by data analysis, openness and transparency."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.