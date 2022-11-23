Illawarra Mercury
Warrigal best Large Business in NSW

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 23 2022 - 6:37pm, first published 6:16pm
The Warrigal team receive the award with CEO Jenni Hutchins (centre right). Picture supplied

Illawarra-based aged care provider Warrigal has been awarded the Excellence in Large Business award at the NSW Business Awards.

