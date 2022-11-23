Illawarra-based aged care provider Warrigal has been awarded the Excellence in Large Business award at the NSW Business Awards.
The accolade was conferred last Friday at the state's peak business awards and Warrigal, a not-for-profit, was up against large commercial operators.
Recently appointed CEO Jenni Hutchins said the award was a result of the efforts of staff.
"At a time that has been challenging for most aged care providers, this award is a credit to the hard work of our dedicated staff at every level at Warrigal," she said.
Warrigal was founded in Mount Warrigal in 1967, and now has 15 locations across the NSW and ACT. The service remains headquartered in the Illawarra.
The service also won National Aged Care Provider of the year in 2021.
