Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong rapist Remzi Bektasovski's appeal against conviction, sentence fails

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 24 2022 - 2:45pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remzi Bektasovski outside Wollongong Courthouse last year.

A Wollongong man found guilty of raping a teenager has failed in his bid to overturn his conviction or reduce his jail sentence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.