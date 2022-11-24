A Wollongong man found guilty of raping a teenager has failed in his bid to overturn his conviction or reduce his jail sentence.
Last January, a jury found Remzi Bektasovski, a DJ and martial arts instructor, guilty of two charges of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of indecent assault against a teenage girl on a majority verdict of 11-1.
He was acquitted of aggravated sexual assault in relation to another alleged victim and on a charge of sexual assault, related to a third alleged victim, the jury was unable to reach a verdict.
Bektasovski had pleaded not guilty to all charges and claimed the encounters were all consensual.
But the jury determined that in February 2017, when he was 18, he had coerced one of the girls into performing oral sex on him before raping her at a Wollongong home.
Bektasovski appealed his convictions to the Court of Criminal Appeal on the basis that Judge Andrew Haesler erred in admitting tendency evidence against him during his trial, and that the verdicts were unreasonable and not supported by evidence.
Ahead of the trial, Bektasovski sought to have three separate trials for each of the alleged victims, and prevent evidence from each trial being admitted into the others or used as tendency evidence - that is, evidence he tended to act in a certain way - but Judge Haesler rejected the application.
In his appeal, Bektasovski's lawyer argued that the factors said to be common in the alleged offending against each girl did not show that he tended to act a particular way, nor did the tendency evidence support the allegations against him.
They submitted that there was nothing unusual or distinguishing about the alleged offending against each of the complainants and it was not out of the ordinary for a teenage man to be interested in other teenagers.
"The applicant submits that a tendency to seek to engage in sexual intercourse with teenage girls without their consent through persistence, pressure or coercion is, regrettably, rather general, especially when said of a teenage male," Justice Jeremy Kirk said.
However, the court found that a pattern of conduct could still establish the evidence had value.
"Here, the common features of the complainants' evidence strongly support the existence of the tendency identified," Justice Kirk said.
Bektasovski also argued that this evidence did not substantially outweigh the danger of unfair prejudice, but the court rejected this submission.
In arguing the verdicts weren't supported by evidence, Bektasovski pointed to his acquittal on one count and the jury being unable to reach a verdict on the other.
His lawyer argued this showed the jury must have accepted his evidence as true or possibly true and as such, it could not be convinced beyond reasonable doubt on the other charges.
"This submission assumes that if the jury accepted the applicant's evidence in part it must have been accepted in whole. That does not follow... In any event, it is not the case that the jury must have accepted the evidence of the applicant at all," Justice Kirk said.
The court also noted that the two counts on which Betkasovski was not convicted involved complexities, including that the alleged victims had previous consensual sexual histories with him.
Betkasosvki also argued that evidence given by family members corroborated his version of events with regards to the victim he was convicted of raping.
But the court found there was real doubt as to whether one of these witnesses was present on that day and even if the jury accepted she was, her evidence that she saw a young woman hug or laugh with Bektasovski did not necessarily establish reasonable doubt.
The court also noted that the victim's father gave evidence his daughter was upset when he collected her from Bektasovski's house, and this supported the conclusion she had been assaulted.
Inconsistencies Bektasovski argued were present in the victim's evidence were, the court found, not significant enough to mean the jury should have had reasonable doubt as to his guilt.
"Nothing in the evidence requires that the jury ought to have entertained a reasonable doubt as to the commission of the offences. Nor do I have any such doubt myself," Justice Kirk said.
"The prosecution case with respect to the three counts was a strong one."
Bektasovski also appealed his sentence of five and a half years, with a minimum term of three years and four months, arguing the trial judge failed to properly assess the seriousness of the offending.
But Justice Robert Beech-Jones found it was sufficient that Judge Haesler had concluded that "objectively serious offences" were committed, which contrasted with such assessments as relatively minor or at the lower end of the scale.
Bektasovski's appeal was dismissed.
He will become eligible for parole in May 2024.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.