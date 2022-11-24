Changes planned for Guzman y Gomez's Unanderra store

Developers for the Guzman y Gomez restaurant approved for Unanderra are looking to make some changes.
Though fast-food fans need not worry - the restaurant is still going ahead.
An application has been lodged with Wollongong City Council to modify the development approval granted in January this year.
The proposed changes for the Princes Highway restaurant include expanding the kerbside to improve the access to the Mexican restaurant and upgrading the ramp to the outdoor dining area.
"The proposed modification aims to improve accessibility for disabled patrons via a number of minor adjustments to the approved development which has been a result of input received during the detailed design process," the application stated.
"The modification will result in substantially the same development, with only minor changes to the development and no change to overall function of the development."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
