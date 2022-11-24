Port Kembla music festival to tee off next month

A music festival at Port Kembla is already selling tickets, despite it not yet being approved by Wollongong City Council.
The Fairways Music and Golf Festival is scheduled to be held at the Port Kembla Golf Course on Boxing Day.
In 2021 Fairways was staged at Harrison Park, Shellharbour, on Boxing Day due to a fire at original site The Links at Shell Cove.
As well as an unnamed "huge international headliner", the acts on the bill this year include a DJ set from Confidence Man, Van She Tech, Audent and Dameeeela.
The Moshtix website states the first two ticket allocations have already been exhausted - even though the festival has yet to get the go-ahead from council.
A development application was lodged with council, with a closing date for public submissions of December 7.
The application stated the festival would take place at the northern end of the golf course, across from the club house.
Catering for up to 2000 spectators, the show would kick off at noon and run through to 11pm.
The bump-in and set up would take place on December 21 and the stages pulled down on December 27 and 28 - both between the hours of 7am and 7pm.
There are residences directly across the road from the proposed festival and organisers stated they would take measures to reduce the effects of noise.
"To reduce impact on residents, consideration has been given to the orientation of the stage layout, direction of the PAs and potential weather conditions, which may influence sound control," the statement of environmental effects said.
"To ensure that the event organisers do not exceed the EPA and Wollongong City Council guidelines, the sound levels at the stage will be monitored throughout the performances."
Parking within the golf club itself will be restricted to performers and event staff, with festival goers encouraged to use public transport.
"The promoters are looking at providing a shuttle service from Wollongong train station to the site and return," the application documents stated.
To discourage parking close to the event additional no parking signs would be installed along Golf Place.
"These measures are designed to minimise the impact on the local community," the papers stated.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
