The Rural Fire Service will burn controlled hazard reduction fires in the northern Illawarra on Thursday, which may see smoke blown to the southern suburbs.
The controlled burn will be spread across 17 hectares in Stanwell Tops, to reduce the bushfire risk to the local community that lies in a historical fire path, Illawarra Sutherland Rural Fire Service Superintendent Matthew Reeves said.
Crews from 17 RFS, Fire and Rescue NSW and National Parks and Wildlife trucks will assist in the burns.
In the morning and early afternoon, parts of the Northern Illawarra may be smoky, and when the wind changes in the evening, the smoke is expected to drift over the southern suburbs.
Superintendent Reeves said the fires will be controlled, and will only burn through contained areas.
"Crews basically have containment lines, and crews light the bush along the edge, and fire burns through that area," he said.
Fire and Rescue NSW are also conducting small "pile burns" in Bulli and Thirroul, where vegetation is removed and burnt in piles.
Residents in the area may see pockets of smoke as multiple small fires burn, a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said.
"Today is a big day for burning across the coast," they said, as rain and wind over the recent weeks eliminated opportunities to burn.
RFS NSW recommend residents in areas affected by smoke keep doors and windows shut , especially if they have asthma.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.