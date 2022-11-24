A cricket gala day will be held at Croome Road Sporting Complex on Saturday to raise funds for breast cancer research.
The event is the brainchild of The Rail Cricket Club's women's team captained by Tamara Willstrop.
Willstrop said the family-fun day would include two games of T20 cricket, rides, jumping castles, music, a barbecue and other activities.
"This is the first event of this kind that we've held. Our men's team has had pink days in the past to raise funds for breast cancer research, but this is our first," she said.
"We know there are a lot of people and families affected by this terrible disease. At our club one of our player's [Carlie Gilly] mother has breast cancer. We want to do what we can to help raise some funds for her to help her during this difficult time."
Activities on the day will start at 12pm before the first of two T20 cricket games start at 1pm.
The first match is between South Coast cricket rivals Warilla Kookas and Kiama before a top-of-the-table showdown between The Rail and Oak Flats starts at 4pm.
The women usually play their competition games on Friday nights.
"There are five teams in the comp. This is the first season we have played in the South Coast competition. Last season we were part of the Illawarra competition," Willstrop said.
"It's great having our own competition.
"We've played three rounds so far, Saturday's games will be round four.
"We've obviously had a good start to the year, winning both our games so far. We'll be looking to continue that against an Oak Flats side who also have yet to lose so far this season."
