The Rail Cricket Club will host a gala day for breast cancer research funds

By Agron Latifi
Updated November 24 2022 - 12:55pm, first published 12:15pm
The Rail cricketer Carlie Gilly gets high-fives from team-mates after taking a wicket.

A cricket gala day will be held at Croome Road Sporting Complex on Saturday to raise funds for breast cancer research.

