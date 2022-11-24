Well we've been here before haven't we?
The Socceroos suffering a first round defeat at a World Cup meaning that the pressure cooker heats up for their second match.
Not since 2006 have we won our opening group match and it is no coincidence that this was the only time the Socceroos have made it past the group stages in five previous attempts before this tournament in Qatar.
Post 2006, the Socceroos have lost every opening group match. The Germans smashed us 4-0 in 2010, Chile were too classy for a regenerated side in 2014 - winning 3-1, Australia were unlucky against the eventual world champions France in 2018 - losing 2-1 and then just days ago the side was outsmarted by the French once more.
So where does that leave us? Well, it's not all doom and gloom, but the pressure is now officially on.
With Denmark and Tunisia drawing, it leaves France up top with three points, the aforementioned Danes and Tunisia level on one point and the Socceroos at the bottom with zero.
If Australia can defeat Tunisia on Saturday evening (AEDT) and the French can defeat the Danes, it would see the Socceroos jump to second on the table and sitting in the qualifying spots with one game to play.
Similar to 2006, should the Socceroos taste victory in their next match, they would only realistically need a draw in their last match, which is what the scenario was 16 years ago when Australia snatched a dramatic draw against Croatia thanks to a last minute Harry Kewell strike.
But I fear that this columnist has made this seem all too simple for the Socceroos. Tunisia will be no pushovers. They will be tough to beat.
This is not the 'golden generation' Socceroos side that managed to get four points in the group stages in 2006. It is a young, inexperienced squad, but that's OK.
For 20 minutes against the French, we saw that lack of experience culminate in a performance instilled with no fear. For the first half of the first half, Australia competed with the world's best.
The test is putting that into a 90 minute spell against Tunisia, a side that dominated a fancied Denmark side featuring an array of talent from the top leagues globally.
But we needn't worry about them because that is what will get us in strife. The Socceroos have got to forget about the French result, but remember the moment when we not only took the lead, but dominated the current best for an extended period.
Just because we're Australian doesn't mean that we have to assume that we aren't good enough footballers. Known for our top cricket, rugby league and Aussie Rules players, the Socceroos should be proud to show the world how we play football.
