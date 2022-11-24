Hot Property Illawarra: Is this the ultimate South Coast holiday home ready for summer

Summer and Christmas holidays are just around the corner, so now is the time to think about holiday homes.
And so in your weekly look at the always exciting world of property in the Illawarra and South Coast, we are leading the way with one dream beach home that has just hit the market.
This one has been a long time coming, on the market after being held by the one set of owners for more than 40 years.
And looking at the position of this place we can see why. A long held Mollymook home, it is now ready to be the treasure for new owners.
"It's front row position, and that little strip of Mollymook Beach is pretty iconic," selling agent, McGrath Ulladulla's Lyn Chambers said.
Meanwhile many homebuyers continue to see getting together a sizeable deposit - on order to get into their first home, a major hurdle.
There are a number of alternative schemes to get into the property market including so-called "buy back" schemes and we looked at the pluses and minuses to such an avenue.
The Southern Highlands may be known for its large and exclusive homes, however a new development on the cards is looking at providing much-needed medium density housing.
Across the board property prices have dropped across the Illawarra in line with the rest of the country. But what about those at the top end of the market - the luxury pads. We look at what's happening when it comes to selling in Wollongong's top suburbs.
And across the country and the world buyers are being given extra incentives to pick up a property - from Tesla cars to puppies.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?
