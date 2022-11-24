All the photos from the Warilla Macca's, Stockland awards night

The combined forces of McDonald's Warilla and Stockland Shellharbour shared good vibes and good wishes at a celebratory night at The Fraternity Club.
A variety of employees' performances were celebrated, general manager of the two stores, James Dwarte, explained, as well as Christmas.
"We run an incentive program through the year where if the employees achieve a target they get points in the form of McBucks."
"On the Christmas party night, they can use the accumulated McBucks to bid on items like iPads, TVs, hair straighteners, paintball tickets and we hold a live auction on the night and they can use that money to win something."
Beyond that, Mr Dwarte said, employees look forward to the annual get-together.
"It was a great night, everyone enjoyed themselves thoroughly. The Christmas party boosts morale and it is a day to appreciate everyone's efforts throughout the year."
