A man has been left with permanent scars on his face after being double-glassed at The Grand Hotel in Kiama.
Andrew Sheehan, 40, appealed his sentence for reckless wounding in Wollongong District Court on Thursday.
Sheehan was at The Grand Hotel on October 15 last year when an altercation occurred at the bar with another man.
After a short disagreement, the other man headbutted Sheehan, an attack Sheehan's barrister Dean Woodbury described as a "proper headbutt".
"An old-fashioned Liverpool kiss," Mr Woodbury said.
After the headbutt, Sheehan went to another room, but a short time later came back to the bar with a beer in each hand and smashed the glasses into either side of the man's head near his eyes.
Each went to ground before being separated by other patrons and staff.
The victim ended up with a jagged five centimetre cut to his right cheek and a two centimetre cut on his left cheek. Both required stitches.
Since the incident, the victim has been under the care of a plastic surgeon and has recovered but will be left with permanent scarring.
In September, Sheehan was sentenced after pleading guilty to an 18 month intensive corrections order and required to complete 250 hours of community service.
In reviewing Sheehan's sentence, Judge Andrew Haesler said that Sheehan was teetering on the brink of a jail sentence and upheld the 18-month intensive corrections order.
"No matter what the provocation, to act as Sheehan did by using two glasses as a weapon against the face of another person leaving that person with facial scarring and months of treatment including plastic surgery is objectively a serious matter of reckless wounding," Mr Haesler said.
Mr Woodbury said the community service order was particularly onerous for Sheehan, who works six days a week.
Mr Heasler ultimately reduced the community service obligation to 125 hours.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.