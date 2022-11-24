Two friends will learn their fate after confessing to joining two others in breaking into the Barrack Heights home of their life-long friend and stealing a PlayStation, power drill and credit cards.
Tracey Butler and Timmothy Collins fronted Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where they pleaded guilty to break, enter and commit a serious indictable offence.
Court documents revealed the pair, along with two others broke into the victim's Barrack Heights home about 4am on April 13.
The victim wasn't home but a female friend staying the night at the house was asleep in one of the bedrooms at the time.
The group opened an unlocked security screen door and forced open the locked wooden door, then walked inside, at which time the home's security cameras began recording.
Butler and Collins took property belonging to the victim, including a PlayStation 4 and a pink battery-operated power drill, along with credit and personal cards in the woman's purse.
Meanwhile, the victim received an alert on her mobile phone that people were inside her home.
She accessed the footage feed on her phone, and identified the group as they moved around her home.
She returned home about 4.30am and saw the front door open, prompting her to call police.
Detectives raided Collins' Warilla address less than six hours later and seized the stolen items.
Butler and Collins will front Wollongong District Court on December 2 where they will receive their date for sentence.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
